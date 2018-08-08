Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Malted Oates: Heineken launches debut TV campaign for 'craft inspired' lager

Heineken brand Maltsmiths has made use of Hall & Oates hit "You make my dreams" for its first TV spot, which premieres tonight (10 August) during Coronation Street.

"When you love what you do", created by St Luke’s, depicts a pair of brewers, dancing with joy through the brew house in which they work, before heading out into the sun for a cold pint.

It was created by Laura Stevens and Claire Wombwell, and directed by Jake Scott through RSA Films. The media agency is Starcom.

The ad will run on TV into September, and on video-on-demand until October. It is part of a £4.5m media spend for the brand that also includes out-of-home and social media.

Maltsmiths was launched last year to target the large proportion of beer drinkers who are interested in trying craft beer, but have not yet done so.

Izabela Glodek, brand director at Heineken, said: "Maltsmiths is the perfect gateway beer for those who want to try craft but aren’t sure where to start and it plays a crucial part in attracting the huge 78% [based on Kantar Worldpanel data] of beer drinkers who are yet to try craft.

"We are really proud of our crisp and flavourful beers, and hope our new ad will encourage more consumers to try craft."

Here's the original music video, in stunning 4:3

