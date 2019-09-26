Maltesers celebrates female friendships in latest work

Maltesers has announced a new creative direction with a female-focused campaign, "Someone gets it".

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, the digital work features a pair of 20-second spots, "Flying cheese" and "Barbers save lives" – both of which highlight the role of inside jokes in female friendships through posting seemingly random phrases on to billboards.

This comes after the "Celebrating similarities" spot last year that told stories of women often invisible in advertising, such as an older woman talking about menopause and a lesbian venting over her dating woes.

"Some of Maltesers’ best-performing advertising campaigns feature female friends laughing over a packet of Maltesers. We wanted to build on this further and highlight that friendship is critical to helping women overcome the highs and lows of life," Rebecca Salisbury, brand director at Maltesers, said.

"Whether it’s university, motherhood, work or travel, friendship groups often drift apart in adulthood. Maltesers believes that laughter and positivity can be a powerful force for good and is seeking to champion those female friendships."

Maltesers has also previously championed diversity in advertising through its "Look on the bright side of disability" campaign, which was released after winning Channel 4's first Diversity in Advertising Award in 2016.

"Someone gets it" will be supported by a partnership with Bustle magazine, as well as articles encouraging friends to honour their inside jokes and a series of memes across both brands' social channels.

Alex Sandford Smith, account director at AMV, said: "‘Someone gets it’ celebrates how the closest relationships share the oddest quirks. We found two pairs of real people from around the country and gave them the chance to surprise their best mates with a billboard covered with their shared inside joke. Maybe no-one else got it, but their mate definitely did."

The work was created by Alicia Cliffe and Laurens Grainger, and directed by David Stoddart through Flare BBDO. The media agency is MediaCom.