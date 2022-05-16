Maltesers continues to support mums in new campaign

Maltesers has launched its latest campaign, #TheMaternityReturn, a social media first campaign highlighting the challenges faced by new mothers returning to work.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, the campaign is a continuation of #TheMassiveOvershare and #LoveBeatsLikes, in partnership with Comic Relief.

The latter encouraged people to check up on the mums in their lives.

This spot shows new mothers Harriet Kemsley, Dr Punam Krishan and Anna Whitehouse sharing their experiences back in the workplace.

From trying not to wet themselves in the workplace, to breast-pumping in the toilets, to baby sick stains on their smart-casual clothes, life after maternity leave isn’t glamorous.

Despite this, the trio tells viewers that communicating with adults is a wonderful way to reconnect with yourself, and deliver a message to new mums: “You’re doing great”.

As part of the campaign’s partnership with Channel 4, the film, from 4Studio, will sit on Channel 4’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels.

The partnership was brokered by 4Studio group content manager Jodie Miles and MediaCom's Creative Systems division.

Commissioned by Channel 4’s digital commissioning editor, Laura Mark, the film was created by 4Studio and the campaign was created in conjunction with Spirit Productions.

Laura Marks, senior digital commissioning editor, Channel 4 said: "Working with Maltesers and Spirit on a campaign of this nature has been a real joy.

“Humour is such a great way to land an important message and it’s been brilliant to creatively work with the teams again to explore the uniquely challenging but wonderful experience of being a working mum."

Maltesers also partnered Buzzfeed for a roundtable discussion with mothers and a research study on coping mechanisms for returning to work, the results of which are available in a video series as part of the social media campaign.

Leah Dyckes, brand director at Maltesers, said: “As ever for Maltesers, we look to always highlight the light and the dark through humour, whilst addressing the tricky and taboo subjects that are often overlooked.

“Through engaging content as part of Channel 4’s Late Night Feed series and authentic, thought-provoking content produced by Buzzfeed, we hope to have demonstrated that the return to work can often be overwhelming and a real struggle for many mums but that there is always help and support available.”

More than 200,000 mothers engaged with the support materials provided by Maltesers’ maternal campaigns in 2021.