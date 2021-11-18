Maltesers teams up with Channel 4 to help support young mothers' mental health

Maltesers parent company Mars Wrigley UK and Channel 4 have teamed up to produce a comedy short called Late Night Feed to help support new mothers' mental health.

The 4Studio short is part of the brand’s #LoveBeatsLikes campaign, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which aims to encourage people to check on the mums in their lives.

It also acts as an extension of Maltesers' support of maternal mental health, with the spot following its #TheMassiveOvershare campaign, developed with the brand’s long-term partner, Comic Relief.

The series stars stand-up comic and actress Ellie Taylor, whose book My Child and Other Mistakes: How to Ruin Your Life in the Best Way Possible recently became a Sunday Times bestseller. Comedians Athena Kugbleunu and Jessica Fostekew also feature.

MediaCom handled the media planning and buying, teaming up with Black Ballad and Gay Times for the wider campaign. The activity was also created in collaboration with Afro-Mic Productions.

The 4Studio film will stream across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with bespoke edits forming a linear TV ad, which breaks today (19 November).

Leah Dyckes, Maltesers' brand director, said: “We saw a fantastic response to #TheMassiveOvershare earlier in the year from mums that inspired this second phase of the campaign in really asking the networks of new mums to show up and show some love in being ‘their village’.

“Maltesers has always been a brand for which humour and lighthearted female conversation is at its core and, by laughing together, through the Late Night Feed comedy short with Channel 4, we hope to have highlighted the full spectrum of emotions that motherhood brings through the first hand experiences of these three incredible women.”

Evie Buckley, digital commissioning executive at Channel 4, who commissioned the short, added: "Working with Maltesers and Afro-Mic on a campaign of this nature has been a real joy. Humour is such a great way to land an important message and it’s been brilliant to creatively get behind it."

Jeremy Tribe and Dave Westland, creative directors at AMV BBDO, said they wanted to "encourage people to do a little more than 'like' mums’ social posts".

They added in a statement: “Creating an idea like #LoveBeatsLikes, which needs to exist cohesively through channels ranging from social to influencers to media partners, is a new way of working. So, it’s been a pleasure to see how our partners have pushed our campaign into a multitude of different channels.”