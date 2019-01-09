Manchester United to launch fan experience centres in China

Manchester United are opening three "entertainment and experience centres" in China by the end of 2020.

The spaces will feature attractions and exhibitions about the football club and offer fans a place to celebrate the team. Visitors will be able to take in the atmosphere of a match at Old Trafford and learn about the club’s history.

There will also be restaurants and a club merchandise store. Manchester United has partnered Chinese property developer Harves to set up the centres in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang.

Richard Arnold, Manchester United's group managing director, said: "We first visited China in 1975 and we’re proud to have seen our fan base in the region grow and develop their passion for United over the years. This new concept will allow them to get closer to the club they love."