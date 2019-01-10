Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 51 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Manchester's Finest readers to control editor's life for a day

Interactive experience is inspired by Black Mirror.

Manchester’s Finest, the online publication, has drawn inspiration from the latest episode of Netflix's Black Mirror for an interactive experience this weekend.

Readers will be able to control the life of editor Ben Brown at "Manchester’s Finest Bandersnatch Adventure".

The Manchester-based experience, which starts at 10am on Saturday, takes inspiration from Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch, which allows users to control the life of video games developer Stefan.

Manchester's Finest followers will have the chance to dictate Brown’s actions for the day via the Instagram account @mcrfinest.

This is the first time the publication has created an interactive experience for its readers, with the aim of showcasing the power of social media.

