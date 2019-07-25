Marc Jacobs Fragrances to open pop-up

Marc Jacobs Fragrances is launching its new fragrance Daisy Love Eau So Sweet with a "scent discovery" pop-up.

The fragrance will be revealed at a "oasis" on Floral Street in Covent Garden, open from 26-28 July.

A scent maze will allow consumers to immerse themselves in the fragrance by touching and smelling larger than life flowers.

The pop-up will feature oversized candy art installations, interactive games, "eau so sweet" giveaways and photo opportunities.

Visitors can also purchase full-sized products and make use of the on-site bottle personalisation.

Guests who have registered online will receive a Daisy Love Marc Jacobs Eau So Sweet miniature with onsite registration being offered at the pop-up by brand ambassadors.

The project is being delivered in-house by Coty UK.