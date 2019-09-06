Marc Mendoza named chairman of Encore Digital Media

Encore Digital Media has recruited media veteran Marc Mendoza to be non-executive chairman, with a plan to treble the size of the programmatic agency in the next five years.

Mendoza brings broad experience as a former UK chief executive of Havas Media, ex-chairman of VCCP Media and former vice-chairman of Posterscope.

Encore, which is based near London Bridge, describes itself as an audience and insight specialist, and focuses on business-to-business, automotive and professional-services clients.

Dan Shaw and Guy O’Brien founded the agency in 2013 and sold a majority stake to listed PR group Next 15 in 2015.

Mendoza has returned to the UK after leaving the media sector and moving to the US.

He met Encore through Richard Eyre, chairman of Next 15 and former boss of Capital radio.

Mendoza said: "After a few years living in USA, there were several things I couldn’t resist when introduced to Encore.

"It felt instantly stimulating, with enormous growth potential, and I knew I could work well with Dan and Guy as they’re proper people.

"The strong company culture they’ve built up was clear from our first meeting. The agency is a tight-knit team who genuinely enjoy working together and I’m impressed with the nine-day fortnight that the founders recently initiated.

"The product and market are right to help Encore Digital Media triple in size within the next five years, and that path is really motivating."

Mendoza expects the role will be his sole non-executive directorship.

Shaw added: "Marc quickly understood not only our vision but also our company ethos, which is something we’re keen to stay true to as we continue to grow.

"He’s helped businesses to scale successfully throughout his career and he will help us enormously, bringing pragmatism and great energy to the role."

Encore claims to have grown by an average of 40% year on year since its launch. Clients have included Ford, KPMG and Volvo.

Accounts at Companies House show revenues declined slightly to £4m in the year to January 2019 as "a small number of clients" postponed projects because of the introduction of GDPR, the tougher data regulation that came into force in May 2018.