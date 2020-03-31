Emmet McGonagle
Marc Nohr, Sam Phillips and Neil Henderson lead IPA summer honours

Other summer honourees include leaders from True, Drummond Central, Cravens and BJL.

The IPA is celebrating 15 industry leaders in its annual summer honours, including Miroma Agencies group chief executive Marc Nohr, Omnicom chief diversity and inclusion officer Sam Phillips and St Luke’s chief executive Neil Henderson.

True’s managing director Tim Jones will also be honoured, alongside Drummond Central managing director Dan Appleby, Cravens managing director Phil Coverdale, BJL managing partner Jackie Holt. The seven will be named fellow of the IPA.

Campaign named Phillips an industry trailblazer in both 2017 and 2018 for her work in championing disabled representation in advertising.

The IPA also awarded eight honorary fellowships to people not at an IPA member agency. These include David Wheldon, outgoing chief marketing officer at the Royal Bank of Scotland, who retired last month after 35 years.

Transport for London’s director of customer and revenue, Chris Macleod, and Public Health England marketing director Sheila Mitchell also made the list. The pair are well-known in the industry and have been on Campaign’s Power 100 list for a number of years.

Also on the list of honorary fellows are: Sera Holland and Amelia Torode, co-founders of The Fawnbrake Collective; David Payne, former IPA consultant and head of direct marketing; Steve Wilcox, outgoing managing director at RSMB; and Orlando Wood, chief innovation officer at System1.

