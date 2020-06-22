Margaret Jobling to step down as Centrica CMO as part of 'leaner' brand restructure

Margaret Jobling, group chief marketing officer at British Gas owner Centrica, is leaving the company as part of a restructure that will involve 5,000 job cuts as Centrica seeks to "create a simpler, leaner group".

Last year, Jobling spearheaded a global review of Centrica's agencies – comprising creative, media strategy and buying, CRM and PR – as part of "a new integrated marketing communications operating model".

The account was won by a WPP group of agencies, including The & Partnership, Wunderman Thompson and MediaCom.

While Centrica was expected to make cuts, at the time Jobling told Campaign that cost savings were not the driving force behind the global review.

Writing in the latest issue of Campaign about the importance of continuing to invest in advertising, Jobling said: "Covid-19 has forced us all to rethink how we were operating and come out the other side being more effective at so many levels."

Jobling joined Centrica as brand and marketing director at British Gas in 2014, following a three-and-a-half-year stint at Birds Eye. She was promoted to group CMO in 2018.

Earlier this month, Centrica announced that the company would be cutting 5,000 jobs – including half of its 40-person senior leadership team – as a result of the financial hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release regarding job cuts, Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, said: "Now we must bring focus by modernising and simplifying the way we do business.

"I truly regret that these difficult decisions will have to be made and understand the impact on the colleagues who will leave us."

Last month, British Gas launched a spot focused on how its engineers and customer-support teams have responded to the pandemic.