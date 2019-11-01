Emmet McGonagle
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is... Walkers

Pop icon reprises festive classic 25 years after release.

Walkers: Carey uses her musical skills to earn the last packet of crisps
Walkers: Carey uses her musical skills to earn the last packet of crisps

Walkers has enlisted pop icon Mariah Carey for the brand’s biggest Christmas campaign to date.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, "All I want for Christmas" follows Carey as she performs her classic tune All I Want for Christmas on set, 25 years after the song was first released.

As the shoot wraps, the five-time Grammy winner hands out a collection of gifts to the crew, including a framed painting of herself riding a winged unicorn.

As Carey leans in to grab the last bag of crisps, she's confronted by a man dressed as an elf who reaches for the same packet. The pair have an awkward back and forth, with Carey usinig her famous high note to emerge victorious.

In the spirit of Christmas, Carey offers the elf a single crisp, which is promptly stolen by a dove.

Spanning TV, video-on-demand, digital and social media, the film launches today (2 November) in a Twitter Promoted Trend Spotlight takeover, followed by the TV debut during The X Factor: Celebrity finale. 

Carey will also be appearing on special packs until Christmas, alongside a promotion that gives consumers the chance to win "all they want for Christmas".

The work was created by Alex Grieve and directed by Joseph Kahn through Caviar. The media agency is OMD UK.

Wayne Newton, head of marketing at Walkers, said: "It doesn’t get more Christmassy than Mariah Carey singing All I Want for Christmas Is You, and that’s exactly what’s in our new advert. As well as entertaining the nation with our trademark humour, the campaign brilliantly launches our festive flavours for the season.

"This year is one of the biggest yet for Walkers, with our new campaign, limited-edition flavours and huge on-pack promotion. We hope consumers will love it."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
5 things you should know about setting up an agency

5 things you should know about setting up an agency

Promoted

Added 38 hours ago
Why collaboration is power

Why collaboration is power

Promoted

October 29, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

Promoted

October 29, 2019
MEDIA
Programmatic: where are we now?

Programmatic: where are we now?

Promoted

October 28, 2019