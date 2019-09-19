Sara Spary
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Marie Claire set to announce new leadership as editor and MD step down

Trish Halpin and Justine Southall are leaving as publication pursues digital-only future.

Marie Claire: Southall and Halpin
Marie Claire: Southall and Halpin

Marie Claire publisher TI Media has announced that editor-in-chief Trish Halpin and managing director Justine Southall are stepping down from the business in September and October respectively.

The management shake-up comes just weeks after the women's title announced it would cease its print publication in favour of a digital-first strategy after 31 years. Its final print edition will be published in November, although the brand will continue in a digital format.

Marie Claire has been a victim of rapidly declining print circulation figures, as readers increasingly flock online. Its actively purchased circulation fell by 26% to 71,367 in the second quarter of 2018, with the women’s lifestyle and fashion sector as a whole down 7% year on year to 2.3 million actively purchased copies.  

TI Media had entered into consultation with the title's 35 members of staff after announcing the decision, according to The Guardian

New leadership for Marie Claire UK’s digital business will be announced in due course, TI Media said.

"Under Trish and Justine’s leadership, Marie Claire has continually set the agenda through its award-winning content, trailblazing campaigns and innovative brand extensions," Marcus Rich, TI Media chief executive, said.

"Together with the Marie Claire UK team, they have shaped a legacy that will continue to inform this famous brand’s digital-first strategy. I would like to thank them both for the significant part they have played in the Marie Claire UK story and wish them all the very best with their future plans."

Trish Halpin was appointed editor in 2009 and Southall joined in 2011.

Halpin said it had been an "absolute pleasure" to have edited the magazine for a decade. "Marie Claire has been at the forefront of so many vital conversations and I know it will continue to do so in its digital-first future. I wish all the team well in continuing Marie Claire’s incredible legacy," she said.

Southall said she felt "incredibly proud" to have worked for Marie Claire, which she described as having championed, challenged and entertained women in the UK since its launch.

"The inclusive global philosophy of the Marie Claire brand extends beyond fashion and zeitgeist; it stands for something that is timeless and still urgently relevant," she added.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

September 16, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

September 11, 2019