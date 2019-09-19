Marie Claire set to announce new leadership as editor and MD step down

Marie Claire publisher TI Media has announced that editor-in-chief Trish Halpin and managing director Justine Southall are stepping down from the business in September and October respectively.

The management shake-up comes just weeks after the women's title announced it would cease its print publication in favour of a digital-first strategy after 31 years. Its final print edition will be published in November, although the brand will continue in a digital format.

Marie Claire has been a victim of rapidly declining print circulation figures, as readers increasingly flock online. Its actively purchased circulation fell by 26% to 71,367 in the second quarter of 2018, with the women’s lifestyle and fashion sector as a whole down 7% year on year to 2.3 million actively purchased copies.

TI Media had entered into consultation with the title's 35 members of staff after announcing the decision, according to The Guardian.

New leadership for Marie Claire UK’s digital business will be announced in due course, TI Media said.

"Under Trish and Justine’s leadership, Marie Claire has continually set the agenda through its award-winning content, trailblazing campaigns and innovative brand extensions," Marcus Rich, TI Media chief executive, said.

"Together with the Marie Claire UK team, they have shaped a legacy that will continue to inform this famous brand’s digital-first strategy. I would like to thank them both for the significant part they have played in the Marie Claire UK story and wish them all the very best with their future plans."

Trish Halpin was appointed editor in 2009 and Southall joined in 2011.

Halpin said it had been an "absolute pleasure" to have edited the magazine for a decade. "Marie Claire has been at the forefront of so many vital conversations and I know it will continue to do so in its digital-first future. I wish all the team well in continuing Marie Claire’s incredible legacy," she said.

Southall said she felt "incredibly proud" to have worked for Marie Claire, which she described as having championed, challenged and entertained women in the UK since its launch.

"The inclusive global philosophy of the Marie Claire brand extends beyond fashion and zeitgeist; it stands for something that is timeless and still urgently relevant," she added.