Mark Lund becomes McCann UK and Europe president

McCann Worldgroup has promoted UK chief executive Mark Lund to president of UK and Europe, replacing Pablo Walker.

Lund will now oversee McCann’s marketing communications network in more than 45 countries across Europe, spanning services including advertising, relationship management, shopper marketing, design, PR, healthcare and digital marketing.

The European network, which last week was annointed EMEA Advertising Network of the Year at Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards, has been led by Walker since 2014. Walker will hand over to Lund in June, then return to his home country of Chile as a business consultant.

Lund, who joined McCann in 2014 from Now – the agency he co-founded with John Townshend – said that under Walker, McCann "has been in great shape" but added that there’s likely to be greater co-operation at a Europe-wide level between the local offices under his leadership.

"McCann is at its best when it’s leveraging its scale and working collaboratively," Lund said. "So I hope there’ll be more collaboration across Europe in terms of shared properties and best practice."

Harris Diamond, chairman and chief executive of McCann, said: "Since first joining us, Mark has focused very successfully on driving greater collaboration among all of our UK agencies while also supporting high-powered effective creativity that helped our clients achieve growth. Our reputation and our own growth in the market have benefited as well."

Chris Macdonald, McCann’s global president, advertising and allied agencies, added: "Mark has systematically grown a model of integrated marketing communications in the UK that is increasingly what clients everywhere are looking for to drive business and brand growth."

Before Now, Lund was chief executive of the Central Office of Information, the previous name of the UK government’s marketing agency and the country’s largest client. He also co-founded Delaney Lund Knox Warren, which became a top 10 agency in the UK and is now known as MullenLowe.