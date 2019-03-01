Mark McCafferty joins Hearst UK

Mark McCafferty, creative strategy director at MailOnline, has joined Hearst UK as its head of partnerships.

He reports to Jane Wolfson, head of commercial operations. McCafferty’s role is a new position that Hearst has created to invest in its commercial offering.

McCafferty will oversee the Hearst Create and branded content teams to ensure a "continual build in their creative success to date".

At MailOnline for almost three years, McCafferty oversaw the Mail and Metro partnerships teams, as well as working with clients directly to develop strategic tie-ups.

Before that, he worked at Microsoft/AOL as a creative strategist. McCafferty has also worked at Bauer Media and Mindshare.

Hearst UK has also hired Amy Brown as head of trading after a short period when she worked at the publisher on a freelance basis. She was previously at Northern & Shell.

Hearst UK publishes magazines including Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and Red.