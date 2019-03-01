Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mark McCafferty joins Hearst UK

He was previously at MailOnline.

Mark McCafferty joins Hearst UK

Mark McCafferty, creative strategy director at MailOnline, has joined Hearst UK as its head of partnerships.

He reports to Jane Wolfson, head of commercial operations. McCafferty’s role is a new position that Hearst has created to invest in its commercial offering.

McCafferty will oversee the Hearst Create and branded content teams to ensure a "continual build in their creative success to date".

At MailOnline for almost three years, McCafferty oversaw the Mail and Metro partnerships teams, as well as working with clients directly to develop strategic tie-ups.

Before that, he worked at Microsoft/AOL as a creative strategist. McCafferty has also worked at Bauer Media and Mindshare.

Hearst UK has also hired Amy Brown as head of trading after a short period when she worked at the publisher on a freelance basis. She was previously at Northern & Shell.

Hearst UK publishes magazines including Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and Red.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Promoted

Added 13 hours ago
AGENCY
1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
More trust please, we're British

More trust please, we're British

Promoted

Added 37 hours ago
Watch: How retailers as publishers bring opportunities for brands

Watch: How retailers as publishers bring opportunities for brands

Promoted

Added 37 hours ago