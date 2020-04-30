Mark Read earned £2.6m last year and WPP reveals executive committee

WPP chief executive Mark Read earned almost £2.6m ($3.3m) last year, the company's annual report showed.

His pay package included £975,000 salary, £1.3m in short-term incentive and £71,000 in long-term incentive.

WPP’s net sales fell 1.6% in 2019 – the third year in a row of decline – but the share price rose from about 850p to over £10 last year. The stock has slumped again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read’s short-term bonus was 55% of the maximum potential last year. The long-term incentive paid out only 15% of the maximum because WPP’s revenues and share price have tumbled over a five-year period.

Sir Martin Sorrell, who was chief executive for 32 years until April 2018, continues to receive payouts from long-term incentives and collected £517,000 worth of shares.

The annual report also revealed for the first time the composition of WPP’s 19-strong executive committee, which Read set up to improve the management of the group. Under Sorrell, WPP did not have an executive committee or management board.

"The executive committee of WPP is responsible for leading the company and executing its strategy," the report said, explaining that its members lead WPP’s largest operating companies and central corporate functions.

In addition to Read, the members are:

John Rogers, chief financial officer designate, WPP

Ajaz Ahmed, chief executive of AKQA

Stephen Allan, worldwide chairman and chief executive of MediaCom

Jacqui Canney, chief people officer

Jon Cook, global chief executive of VMLY&R

Mel Edwards, global chief executive of Wunderman Thompson

Nick Emery, global chief executive of Mindshare

Laurent Ezekiel, chief marketing and growth officer, WPP

Richard Glasson, global chief executive of Hogarth

Andrea Harris, group chief counsel

Michael Houston, global chief executive of Grey

Donna Imperato, global chief executive of BCW (Burson Cohn Wolfe)

Toby Jenner, global chief executive of Wavemaker

Christian Juhl, global chief executive of Group M

Lindsay Pattison, chief client officer, WPP

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer, WPP

Andrew Scott, chief operating officer, WPP

John Seifert, outgoing global chief executive of Ogilvy