Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mark Read outlines plans for return to office for WPP

Return will be voluntary and flexible.

Read: 'We will need to know that people can get to work safely'
Read: 'We will need to know that people can get to work safely'

WPP chief executive Mark Read has laid out plans for employees’ return to work, stressing that it will be a "slow and measured process".

In a memo sent to all staff yesterday (Monday), Read explained that it is "hard to be definitive" about when WPP offices will reopen because the coronavirus situation differs between markets. The business has sites in 112 countries.

He said: "In a few markets in Asia and Europe, we are opening offices now and some people are already starting to come back. In others, including London and New York, even when we do open offices we are not currently expecting significant numbers to return before September or October, and it may well be later."

The note explained that returning to the office is to be voluntary and flexible, with the company taking into account individual situations.

WPP will only open an office "if we believe we can meet the highest of safety standards", meaning there will be limits on the number of people allowed in an office to adhere to social-distancing rules.

An employee’s journey to work will also be taken into account. "We will need to know that people can get to work safely," Read said in the note.

He added: "Finally, we’ve all been thinking about how we want to work in the future and what we can learn from this experience – both personally and professionally. It’s certainly something I’ve asked myself. As we look ahead, we will redesign how we operate around the needs of our people and clients in a changed world.

"To be clear, our priority is to take all necessary precautions for the safety of our people and our communities. The return to offices will be a slow and measured process, with all decisions made in consultation with local leadership and communicated early to give people plenty of notice. In the meantime, we’re working in particular on how best to support the mental and physical well-being of people working from home for long periods."

WPP staff have been working from home for nine weeks.

It is still unclear when businesses in the UK will be reopening offices. Campaign reported last week that a survey by wealth management company Connor Broadley found that most agency financial chiefs do not expect to return to the office before September.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Capturing the consumer mood across Europe: lockdown advertising

Capturing the consumer mood across Europe: lockdown advertising

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

A third of Brits spend just two hours a week on hobbies

Promoted

May 14, 2020
How Cadbury helps shine a light on loneliness among older generations

How Cadbury helps shine a light on loneliness among older generations

Promoted

May 13, 2020