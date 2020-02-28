Mark Wnek arrested in US for alleged felony, report claims

Mark Wnek, former chairman and chief creative officer at the now-defunct Euro RSCG Wnek Gosper and ex-chairman of Lowe New York, has been arrested in the US for alleged felony, according to a US report.

The story in Greenwich Time claims that Wnek was arrested at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York when he was trying to leave the country after a warrant was discovered. It alleged that he stayed at a Greenwich hotel in October 2019 but did not pay his bill.

Authorities at JFK came across the warrant and declared him a fugitive from justice.

The names of passengers on international flights are run through a criminal database, according to police. He was booked in Greenwich on a charge of third-degree larceny – a felony. Bail was set at $20,000, Greenwich Time reported.

Wnek left the UK in 2005 following an attempt to set up an agency with former McCann Erickson chief executive Ben Langdon, called Ben Mark Orlando – only for Langdon to quit after 10 weeks to take Wnek’s old job as chairman of Euro RSCG Wnek Gosper.

According to LinkedIn, Wnek’s most recent position was as founder and chief mentor at The New Breed Talent Army, which claims to be "the first mainstream creative agency based on diversity and powered by millennials/Gen Z".