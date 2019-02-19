Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Marketers becoming more sophisticated in dealing with influencers

Survey finds lower willingness to pay high fees.

Celebrity influencer Millie Mackintosh
Celebrity influencer Millie Mackintosh

The amount of money UK marketers are prepared to pay a celebrity influencer for a single post mentioning their brand name on Facebook has fallen by 67% to £25,000 from £75,000.

The study polled 200 marketers working in consumer-facing sectors including fashion, cosmetics and travel. It was conducted by Viga on behalf of Rakuten Marketing, a digital advertising specialist, in December 2018 and January 2019. The last research from the company was carried out in July 2017.

Rakuten claimed the change in fee levels brought celebrities on to par with "micro-influencers", which it defined as having fewer than 10,000 followers. Marketers would pay nearly £26,000 for a marketing campaign from a micro-influencer, it said.

However, spending has risen alongside sophistication, with marketers now allocating 40% of their budgets to influencer marketing compared with 24% in the previous study.

In 2017 uncertainty about how influencers’ fees should be calculated was expressed by 86% of marketers, but now three in 10 state they "completely" understand how fees should be calculated.

In addition, the proportion of marketers measuring the impact of their influencer marketing efforts by indirectly influenced sales, as opposed to the last click, has risen by 12% to 32%. 

Anthony Capano, EMEA managing director at Rakuten Marketing, said: "Influencer marketing has continued to be an incredibly hot topic for marketers who are clearly putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to backing these campaigns.

"Two years on [from our last survey], it is clear that marketers are making strides to ensure they understand the real impact that influencer programmes have on the purchase journey, before spending huge sums of money. However, there is still a gap between what they are measuring and their spend. If this industry continues to grow at the rapid pace it is now, decreasing that gap will be key."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago
What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

February 15, 2019
Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Promoted

February 15, 2019
AGENCY
Five steps to smashing that interview

Five steps to smashing that interview

Promoted

February 14, 2019