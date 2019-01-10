Marketers invited to apply for voluntary redundancy at Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover will cut its global workforce by 4,500 in an attempt to make £2.5bn in savings over the next 18 months. The move is part of a transformation plan known as "Charge and accelerate".

This will begin with a process of voluntary redundancies for UK staff that a spokeswoman said would be open to all employees, including in marketing. There are no targets for which sections the job cuts will come from.

Ralf Speth, chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, said: "We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions, as well as technology challenges, facing the automotive industry.

"The ‘Charge and accelerate’ programme combines efficiency measures with targeted investment, safeguarding our future and ensuring that we maximise the opportunities created by growing demand for autonomous, connected, electric and shared technologies."

Ford has also announced a restructuring plan today that will see thousands of jobs cut across Europe. The US company would not provide details on which parts of the business these would come from, but a spokesman said there would be a "reduction of surplus labor across all functions – salaried and hourly".