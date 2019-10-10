Marketers more likely to accept promotion without pay rise than other roles

Marketers are the most likely profession to take a promotion without a pay rise, with more than half (58%) enticed by elevated titles over remuneration, according to research from Vanquis Bank.

Its Professional Gripes Survey, which surveyed about 2,000 full-time workers across the UK, found that agriculture and the environment was the second-most-likely sector to share the same attitude (at 46%), followed by beauty and well-being (44%), art and design (39%) and media (24%).

At the other end of the scale, sectors that were less enamoured of titles and more money-motivated were: engineering (11%); law, politics and government (11%); energy (10%); and hospitality (9%).

The report noted a rise in the number of workers willing to accept promotion without a pay rise. Across all industries, 20.5% of employees would accept such a deal, most (68.6%) because they felt it would help to secure them a better job in the future.

Meanwhile, in order to gain promotion, 32.5% admitted to taking on additional work to impress their seniors. Toadying was another means of finding favour for a quarter (25.1%) of workers, while some even opted for flirting (12.9%).

More worryingly, 10% of respondents admitted to sabotaging a colleague's career for personal gain.