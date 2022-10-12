Marketers and the Metaverse: experts make it real

A new, in-depth survey from Sitecore has revealed that a staggering 91% of marketers will be investing in the Metaverse over the next five years.



The research, which surveyed 339 marketers and 2,001 consumers, was commissioned to help brands position themselves for the upcoming Metaverse boom. Marketers are very willing to learn, too: 81% are creating a new role in their team for a Metaverse coordinator, and the same amount believe there will be widespread Metaverse adoption in the next five years. Not only that, but 67% are expecting consumers to spend more than they currently are on social media.



The Metaverse is here, and don’t brands know it. But where do you get started?



Understand the business objectives

As with any new technology, it’s important to take a step back, forget that it’s a shiny new toy, and remember that business strategy remains king.



In an evolving space, having a clear business plan will help to navigate it. “The Metaverse is right at the cutting edge of innovation right now, and there are large gains to be had by brands investing in that area,” says Dave O’Flanagan, chief product officer, Sitecore. “Some brands might think they can sell direct to consumers in the Metaverse, some will think they can promote new products, or some might want to build better engagement.



“So the first thing to do when understanding if the Metaverse is the right channel for you is understanding the business objectives, and asking how the business aligns with investing in that channel.”



Follow the consumer

The report found that 65% of marketers feel that consumers don’t fully understand the concept of the Metaverse. However, there remains strong excitement from consumers about the Metaverse, which provides opportunities for brands.



“Most consumers say they understand what it is, and they’re excited about trying it out,” says Paige O’Neill, chief marketing officer, Sitecore. “One of the things we learned is that consumers are expecting brands to have evolved to the Metaverse.”



The message is clear: when the consumer expects you to be somewhere, you better make sure you’re there.



Innovate, innovate, innovate

It’s time to experiment. The Metaverse is a new universe, and brands shouldn’t be afraid to have some fun finding out what works best for them.



“Brands that have the ability to experiment and try and test new things will be the brands who will take the most advantage of a new exciting medium like the Metaverse,” says O’Flanagan. “At this stage in growth, the Metaverse is all about experimentation, and having technology and tools that allow you to try and test things.”



Don’t overthink it

While ‘Metaverse’ is the current ‘it’ word, don’t be blinded by it. Fundamentally, it’s just another channel for you to operate in, and you’re not on your own: brands can partner with industry experts to build the right strategies and the right connections with their customers.



Sitecore is here to help. “For a brand to be able to manage their 2D and 3D assets on a single platform is a compelling proposition to customers,” says O’Flanagan. “Because our technology is so future-proofed, and it is API-first, it means that we can allow customers to extend what they’ve already built into the Metaverse relatively easily.”