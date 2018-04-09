Jeremy Lee
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Marketing Agencies Association staff made redundant

Staff at the Marketing Agencies Association have been told that they have been made redundant, after the trade body was put into receivership earlier this month.

MAA: closed
MAA: closed

It is understood that the MAA had six full-time members of staff, led by managing director Rebecca Crook. They were notified of the decision earlier this week.

No one at the administrators would comment but it is understood that no buyer has been forthcoming for the business as a whole and that the assets of the organisation are being sold off in order to try and pay its creditors – including the staff.

The MAA was founded as the Sales Promotion Consultants Association in 1999 and was rebranded as the Marketing Communications Consultants Association in 2001 before taking its current moniker in 2010.

Prior to Crook’s arrival last October the MAA was led by Scott Knox for 15 years. Knox relocated to Canada to become president and chief executive of the Institute of Communication Agencies.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Going Underground: dare you confront your own bias?

Promoted

April 09, 2018

Going Underground: dare you confront your own bias?

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
How brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

How brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses