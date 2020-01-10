Marketing boss Fiona Pargeter leaves Jaguar Land Rover after 10 years

Jaguar Land Rover customer experience director Fiona Pargeter is leaving the company after nearly two years in the role and 10 years at the car-maker.

Pargeter, who appeared in Campaign’s Power 100 in 2019, added marketing communications, experiential marketing and customer insight to her PR responsibilities in May 2018.

Product marketing director Finbar McFall will take interim responsibility for Pargeter's role from Monday (13 January) until a successor is found.

Pargeter was promoted from her previous position as PR communications director as part of a management reshuffle that saw chief marketing officer Felix Bräutigam appointed to lead a new commercial function as chief commercial officer. In its wake, global head of advertising Ian Armstrong departed.

At JLR, Pargeter has overseen projects including an ad campaign for Jaguar’s all-electric SUV featuring Eva Green, as well as a Wimbledon fan zone experience at Westfield London.

Pargeter, who is a member of JLR’s executive committee, joined its PR department in 2009 after working at other automotive companies including Ford and Volvo. She was made head of global PR communications in November 2012.

Bräutigam said: "We would like to thank Fiona for her 10 years of dedicated service to our two great brands. During her tenure, she has successfully led the global PR campaigns for more than 40 new Jaguar and Land Rover products, including the Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-Type and the World Car of the Year award-winning Jaguar I-Pace. We wish Fiona all the very best and success for the future."

Other changes at the group include the addition of Andre Oosthuizen as communications director, reporting to McFall. He was previously vice-president at car insurer Hagerty and, before that, held marketing positions at Porsche in the US and Dubai.