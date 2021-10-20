More marketing budgets revised up, but nerves remain – IPA Bellwether

A growing number of companies are revising their marketing budgets upwards – but the continuing impacts of Covid and Brexit could be suppressing confidence, the latest IPA Bellwether Report shows.

The survey of around 300 UK marketing professionals found that in the third quarter of 2021, one in four (25.6%) companies revised their marketing budgets upwards, with half this number (12.8%) revising their budgets downwards, giving a net balance of 12.8% – the highest figure recorded since the second quarter of 2017, and up from 6% three months ago.

When broken down by category of spend, main media advertising was the biggest beneficiary, with a net balance of 8.6% – while PR and events both saw a negative net balance, meaning more companies reduced budgets than increased them.

The figure of 12.8% still lags the initial predictions companies made for the 2021/22 financial year, when a net balance of 17.4% predicted expansion.

While many participants told the IPA they anticipated demand would continue to increase as people spend pent-up savings accumulated during the Covid lockdowns, others were concerned about the potential risk posed by further Covid-19 variants, while some mentioned the pressure placed on business with EU markets by Brexit.

There were widespread concerns about supply shortages, transport issues, the price of raw materials and a lack of suitably-skilled candidates for job vacancies – all factors that may be linked to both Covid and Brexit.

Paul Bainsfair, IPA director general, said: “While we welcome the re-opening of global economies, it has brought with it various new challenges, particularly on the supply side. And there were widespread concerns among Bellwether panellists that supply shortages and issues with transport could hinder their business operations, and also impact their sales performances as many firms pass on these higher costs to their own selling prices.

“Having said this, we welcome the figures that reveal, in spite of this, advertisers are making the most of the overall economic uptick and are seizing the opportunity to invest in their brands. It is particularly good to see that companies are investing more in main media ‘big ticket’ campaigns, with these budgets revised up to the greatest extent since Q2 2017. As the evidence shows, investing in long-term brand-building media is paramount to a brand’s long-term success.”

Marketers remain optimistic about the prospects of both their own companies and their sectors, with a net balance of 37.5% saying they were more optimistic about their company than three months ago. This is the highest figure recorded since the start of 2015, but only slightly up on those of the previous two quarters.

When assessing their sectors, a net balance of 22.6% said they were more positive than before – slightly up from the last quarter (21.1%) but below the first quarter (26.2%).

The IPA meanwhile has revised upwards its GDP growth forecasts for both this year and next, to 6.6% and 5.1% respectively, from 6% and 5%, which it said was down to the faster pace at which consumer spending has bounced back. It is also forecasting adspend growth of 6.6% and 6.2% respectively, following a decline of 15.7% last year.

Richard Exon, founder of Joint, commented: “It's great to see marketing budgets improving, a true sign that consumers are spending again and that the industry is recovering. The report reflects the growth for categories that inevitably struggled and were long defied by lockdown, such as travel, cinema trips and sports events.

“If people are more open to new brands and products than ever before, Covid has still been unequal on its impact and headline boosterism can hide real concerns about inflation and cost of living among less well off people, and also job security among many different groups. Plus we are not out of the woods yet with Covid as the government needs to deliver on booster shots and a more comprehensive teen vaccination program to keep society and the economy on the right track.

“That said, the latest IPA Bellwether is yet another vote of confidence that we will witness a strong growth forecast for ad spend in 2022.”