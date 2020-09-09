Marketing for good: Quorn takes steps to help consumers save the planet

Over a quarter of global emissions come from food. This is the time when we need to act to reduce the impact of that on our planet. What we eat now can help create a better future.

It’s this insight that led Quorn to create a campaign based around helping people understand the environmental impact of the foods they buy – and how they can shop and eat more sustainably.

Quorn’s ‘Take a Step in the Right Direction’ launched earlier this year with the intention of helping people understand the environmental impact of food choices, while also making it easier for us all to play an active role in the fight against climate change. Here’s the campaign:

Step 1: Discovery

Quorn wanted to use its position as a household name, and as a meat-free market leader, to encourage positive change, but also to highlight that the small steps we all can take could have a major impact. The reasons for change…

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says there will be “substantial consequences” without major cuts in CO2 emissions[1]

64% of consumers want to reduce their carbon footprint to protect the planet for future generations[2]

90% of parents say the environment is a key consideration in everyday life[3]

75% of parents say they wish brands and retailers would make it easier to purchase sustainably and ethically[3]

Step 2: Sustainable family meals

Over 45million people have already seen a Quorn advert this year with 70.5% of all adults seeing an ad at least once and 47.3% at least three times.

The first of the brand’s TV bursts launched in January, followed by another in April and May that highlighted how easy it is to reduce your carbon footprint by simply enjoying a meal made with Quorn.

The latest advert launched on 24 August, and as we all look forward to getting back to our usual routines, shows how busy families can deliver tasty and sustainable back to school meals straight from the freezer.

In January, Quorn had a strong launch weekend with spots in ITV’s The Masked Singer (ITV’s latest entertainment show), ITV2’s Love Island hosted by Laura Whitmore and Channel 4’s Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast where presenters Ant and Dec joined Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty is their café on Southend Pier.

In April, Quorn had spots in Good Karma Hospital, the final in the series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off, Gogglebox and the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

In May, the advert could be seen in Britain’s Got Talent, Ninja Warriors, First Dates Hotel and Richard and Judy’s Book Club where one of the country’s most loved couples returned to teatime on Channel 4 to reveal their best reads to the nation whilst we were all staying at home.

Quorn was also part of Channel 4’s #clapforcarers creative ad break in support of the NHS workers to show their appreciation.

Step 3: Parent Squad

Many parents care about the environmental impact of the foods they buy but they need brands and retailers to make it simple, affordable and healthy.

Quorn partnered with parenting website Netmums to create the “Step in the Right Direction Squad” and invited 100 families from across the UK to join a challenge to reduce their carbon footprint.

The nine-month activity is inspiring these families with simple and achievable tips including recipe inspiration, ways to reduce food waste and ideas for eco craft ideas and greener travel.

Step 4: Food for thought

We all want to do the right thing when it comes to looking after our planet but often, we don’t know where to start, or think we can’t make a difference.

Quorn hopes to remove these barriers by helping us to make informed decisions at the point of purchase by adding the carbon footprint of its products onto packaging. Just like guideline daily amounts (GDAs) show us the impact of our food on our health, shoppers now know what impact their Quorn purchase has on climate change.

Quorn is the first meat free brand to make the move and the Carbon Trust certified ‘Farm to Fork’ data is rolling out onto its best-selling products now, after Quorn added it to the website in January.

The brand is also the first food manufacturer to work with the Carbon Trust on its Climate Leadership Framework to create a roadmap to help Quorn achieve net zero emissions.

Step 5: Food for our Future

Mycoprotein is the super-protein at the heart of all Quorn products. It uses 90% less land, water and carbon than beef and can play a big role in creating a more sustainable planet.

Quorn worked with The Gate Films to create a video highlighting the powerful impact its core ingredient can have on the health and sustainability of both individuals and the planet.

“3.5 billion years ago, the story of life began. Fast-forward to today and Planet Earth, life's only known home, is facing environmental and ecological catastrophe. Yet it is within micro-organisms, life’s first building-blocks, that scientists may have found hope…”

The three-minute film, which has had over seven million views, highlights why mycoprotein is superior to most other proteins. It’s cultivated from fungi, rather than animals or plants, making it an important protein for the future of our planet.

Did you know?

Peter Harrison at Quorn Foods:

“More than a quarter of global carbon emissions come from the food industry, and so it’s really important that we help people do their bit when it comes to tackling climate change. Step in the Right Direction is about giving people the information they need to make informed purchase decisions, and ultimately helping them reduce their carbon footprint.” Hugh Jones, Managing Director, the Carbon Trust:

“We are really excited to be working with Quorn to certify its product carbon footprint data and help improve communication to its customers including through its excellent advertising campaign. It’s really important that consumers have robust information to help inform their purchases and we’re pleased to be supporting Quorn’s campaign to help achieve this.”

