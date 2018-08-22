Promoted
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Campaign hosts a breakfast event packed with tangible insight on how brands can benefit from six-second video ads. Learn from leading media companies including Snap, Spotify and Twitter...

Digital consumption habits have led to shorter attention spans. People spend hours on their phones... but are watching fewer ads.

Short-form video – the industry’s freshest trend – addresses this, serving ads typically just six seconds in length. But do they actually work? Industry research shows that short-form ads increase brand awareness by 61% and they are also more appealing and persuasive to millennials.

Six-second ads delivered an 11% higher ad recall, when compared with 30 second ads in a recent study.

What opportunities does short-form video open for your brand? What are the keys to
effective snackable videos? How can you make the six seconds pay?

Campaign’s global head of media Gideon Spanier chairs an insightful content session on September 20, 8.30am-11.30am in central London, to find out.

Hear from:

Gideon Spanier

global head of media at Campaign

Diane Alagar

digital partner at Wavemaker

David Shaw

international lead - product marketing (EMEA, MENA & APAC) at Snap

Lucy O'Dwyer

head of video advertising solutions at Twitter

Zuzanna-Broadbent

head of programmatic at Spotify

Harry Harcus

managing director UK and pan-regional at Xaxis

