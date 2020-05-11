Marketing Society picks Sophie Devonshire as CEO

The Marketing Society has chosen Sophie Devonshire, chief executive of consultancy The Caffeine Partnership, as its new chief executive.

She replaces Gemma Greaves, who resigned from the position in January "to focus on new business ventures". Devonshire takes on the role at the end of June.

Starting her career at Procter & Gamble, Devonshire joined Coca-Cola two years later and then to Leo Burnett in Dubai. In 2013, she moved back to London to work at Quintessentially Retail as managing director.

Devonshire has worked at The Caffeine Partnership for five years and has also written a book on leadership.

Craig Inglis, chair of The Marketing Society, said: "These were big shoes to fill and I’m delighted to announce Sophie’s appointment. She has everything we were looking for – passion and enthusiasm for the society and our industry, an impressive breadth of leadership experience and an infectious, go-getting nature. I have total confidence that she’ll lead The Marketing Society brilliantly through the next stage of its growth and I’m very much looking forward to working with her.

"I also want to say a huge thank you to Gemma for her outstanding contribution to the society over the years. Through her leadership, energy, vision and determination, the society has grown into a thriving global community and she leaves a brave legacy to be proud of. I know she’ll have great success in the next chapter of her career, and the board and I wish her all the very best."