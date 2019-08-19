Should marketing spend be carbon-neutral?

The advertising industry is better known for long lunches, trips to Cannes and lavish client dinners than it is for being sustainable. But in an age of climate emergency, some are recognising that it’s high time agencies and their clients took more decisive action to curb climate change.

In June, at the height of the Extinction Rebellion protests when swathes of London were forced to grind to a halt, 60 top industry leaders signed an open letter acknowledging that advertisers had been at times complicit in exacerbating the climate crisis and, in a symbolic act, they pledged to tackle climate change together.

The industry might have woken up to the crisis, but what it will collectively do to drive meaningful change remains to be seen. Ovo Energy, meanwhile, has leapfrogged adland to announce it is making changes to make its marketing more sustainable, requiring its agencies to follow suit and comply with its new policies.

This week, the renewable-energy company's new brand director announced efforts to make its marketing carbon-neutral by cutting unnecessary air travel, ditching out-of-home print advertising in favour of digital only (powered by renewable energy or offset where unavailable), ending door drops and offsetting any corresponding carbon footprint arising from earned print media coverage via The Carbon Trust. It's far from a silver bullet, but it's a start.

The changes are also not so radical that they couldn't be replicated across the board at a time of increased focus on what brands – and their suppliers at large – are doing to help ensure we all have a habitable climate for the long term.

So, what does adland think – is it time to make marketing carbon-neutral?

Jim Moffatt

Chief executive, Engine UK

In telling the world that its advertising will be carbon-neutral, the Ovo marketing team have pulled off a neat trick. They get free advertising without doing a thing to harm the environment. So good on them. Is it a bit of a gimmick? Is marketing spend the worst thing most companies have to worry about when looking at their carbon footprint? Not necessarily.

But it all helps. And if marketing isn't the guardian of a company’s social purpose, then who is? If we combine that with a commitment to limit the bombardment of invasive crap advertising, whether it’s paper or digital, so much the better. Pollution can take many forms…

Ruth Wright

Editor-in-chief, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; Extinction Rebellion

We are way past the point of being able to use carbon offsetting as a "get out of jail free" card. We are in the midst of a climate and ecological emergency. Act like it. Don’t spend the carbon in the first place. AdGreen is full of brilliant advice on how to do this.

Your retainer has already been spent. Everything you do now is an incremental cost. Except your retainer is humanity’s carbon budget. And the incremental cost is the lives of your children or future children. Think of all of your work through that lens and you’ll be on the right path.

Steven Bennett-Day

Founder, Few & Far