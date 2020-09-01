Marks & Spencer brings back Dervla Kirwan to voice Britain's Got Talent idents

Marks & Spencer has brought back actress Dervla Kirwan to voice its Britain's Got Talent "This is not just food..." idents as it kicks off its Ocado partnership.

Kirwan was the first voiceover for the ads when they were introduced in 2004 by Rainey Kelly Campbell & Roalfe/Y&R (now known as Y&R London).

The BGT idents have been created by Grey London as Kirwan puts her sultry voice to work to describe grapes, eggs and mince.

They were created by Sam Daly and Rob Greaves, and directed by Helen Downing through Pulse. MediaCom handles the M&S media account.

It is the second year that M&S has sponsored BGT, which launched its live shows for the 14th season on Saturday 30 August.

Today (1 September) is also the beginning of the retailer's partnership with Ocado, which it is marking with a fleet of 10 Percy Pig-branded delivery vans. The online supermarket said that more than 20,000 packets of Percy Pigs have already been ordered.

"Taking our full food range online for the first time is transformative for M&S food and brings to life our strategy to protect the magic, the delicious, quality food and trusted sourcing standards customers love – whilst modernising the rest," Stuart Machin, managing director of M&S Food, said.

"This is a long-term partnership and in preparation for 'go-live' we have listened intently to customers to deliver an even bigger, better range – with more family pack sizes, more scratch-cooking ingredients, household staples and organic options."

He continued: "As more families shop for M&S products online, they will see the breadth that M&S food has to offer and we're confident they will find we remain serious on quality whilst also being serious about value."

Meanwhile Waitrose & Partners has partnered Deliveroo for a trial to showcase what shopping with the brand could look like in the future. It lasts 12 weeks and gives customers the option to have their groceries delivered to them in 30 minutes.