Marmite wants to hypnotise its biggest haters into lovers



Marmite is using hypnosis in an attempt to convert haters of the divisive spread into lovers.

The campaign, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, invites the nation’s biggest Marmite haters to join a 15-minute hypnotic mind-control experience that will try to turn them into fans. It was developed in consultation with hypnotist and author Rory Fulcher.

People can apply for the experience at marmite.co.uk/mindcontrol, where they answer a series of questions. A select group will be invited to travel to London to watch a hypnosis film under controlled conditions. Fulcher will oversee the experiment and employ a series of mind-control techniques designed to change their taste perceptions and transform them into Marmite lovers.

The Unilever brand has deemed the hypnosis film too powerful to be distributed widely or viewed by anyone under the age of 18. An edited two-minute version, with all hypnotherapy segments removed, is available on Marmite’s website.

A TV ad promoting the experiment is set in a research kitchen and shows 10 Marmite haters reacting to the mind-control film. There is also a sponsored hashtag, teasers and two- and three-second TV "blipverts" that will interrupt ad breaks.

The work was created by Simon Vicars, Andre Sallowicz, Matt Fitch and Mark Lewis. The live-action film was directed by Martin Granger through Moxie Pictures, and the animation directed by Ewan Jones Morris through Friends Electric. Mindshare is the media agency.

Marmite conducted a study that found 89% of the nation eats the same breakfast every week and more than a third are concerned about the sugar content in their morning meals. The campaign encourages people to stop "sleepwalking" into their breakfast and incorporate savoury choices such as Marmite.

Rachel Chambers, marketing manager at Marmite, said: "The taste of Marmite has been dividing families for over 100 years. We’re so pleased that we have finally cracked how to convert even the most vehement of haters to lovers, using the power of hypnosis.

"The recent research cemented Marmite’s reputation as the most loved and hated product of our generation and we can’t wait for lucky participants to be converted from haters to lovers."