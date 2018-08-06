Alex Brownsell
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Mars consolidates £1.4bn global media planning and buying into MediaCom

Mars has consolidated its estimated $1.8bn (£1.4bn) global media planning and buying business into Group M's MediaCom, following a six-month review.

Mars: MediaCom will handle global media for brands including Snickers and M&Ms
Mars: MediaCom will handle global media for brands including Snickers and M&Ms

The US confectionery and food giant previously separated planning and buying, and split those duties in different regions.

WPP’s MediaCom held the global planning account, while Publicis Groupe’s Starcom and Zenith and Omnicom’s OMD sharing the buying duties with MediaCom globally.

The entire global business - worth £1.4bn globally, according to data from Recma - will now be consolidated into MediaCom, with the new arrangements kicking in from 1 January 2019. The review was managed by ID Comms and Ebiquity.

The global media planning and buying consolidation came just a year after Mars completed a £400m buying review in seven markets, including the UK, Germany, China, India and Japan.

In a statement, Andrew Clarke, chief marketing and customer officer at Mars, said: "This partnership will be a crucial accelerator in our ambition to be quicker, bolder and even more innovative when it comes to meeting our consumer needs. It brings thought leadership and actionable use of data and insights to meet our media needs."

It will prove to be one of Clarke's last major decisions as Mars chief marketing officer, following his promotion to the role of global president for Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

Rob Rakowitz, Mars’ global media director, added: "It was impressive to see some of the fresh, challenging approaches from all three of the agencies. It’s helped evolve our thinking throughout the pitch and inspired us to be even bolder in our ambition.

"Group M created a custom operating model for us which enables us to put data at the heart of our decision making, drive speed at a global, local and campaign level, and use our resources efficiently."

Separately, earlier this week, it was revealed that Mars had suspended all UK advertising on YouTube for the second time within a year, after ads for its Starburst brand had run alongside a "drill" music video on the Google-owned platform.

Drill is a rap music genre known for being linked to violent crime in London and often contains lyrics about violence and gang symbols.

A spokeswoman for Mars had said the incident was "unacceptable and disappointing", and that it was working with Google and its media buying agencies "to understand what went wrong".

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How is digital out of home better than TV?

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

How is digital out of home better than TV?

AGENCY
How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

MEDIA
How important is brand identity? WATCH

Promoted

August 06, 2018

How important is brand identity? WATCH

MEDIA
How can digital be better than mobile?

Promoted

August 06, 2018

How can digital be better than mobile?