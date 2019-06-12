Mars' Mitch Oliver wins Marketing Society's Bravest Marketing Leader award

The Marketing Society has named Michele "Mitch" Oliver, global corporate brand and purpose director at Mars, as its Bravest Marketing Leader 2019, an award run in association with Campaign.

The award is a revamp of the former Marketing Leader of the Year, which last year went to Mark Evans of Direct Line Group. The new name reflects the new branding of the Society, which has repositioned to focus on championing brave leadership.

Oliver was up against Benjamin Braun, chief marketing officer at Samsung Europe; Mark Given, marketing director at Sainsbury’s; Martina Poulopati, global brand communication manager at Essity; and Unilever’s executive vice-president of global marketing, Aline Santos.

Oliver was promoted last April from her previous role of UK vice-president of marketing, after delivering acclaimed campaigns including "Look on the light side of disability" for Maltesers.

Gemma Greaves, chief executive at the Marketing Society, said: "Mitch is an outstanding marketer and truly embodies our purpose to empower brave leaders.

"She consistently delivers groundbreaking marketing campaigns, leading from the heart, championing diversity and recognising the humanity in everything she does. She is an inspiring role model for us all."

Oliver received her accolade at the Society’s Brave Awards, which took place this evening (12 June) in London. The night’s other individual award, One to Watch, went to Katie Laviolette, marketing manager at AkzoNobel. Laviolette has worked at the company, which owns brands including Dulux, since 2015.

The evening’s Grand Prix was awarded to Nationwide, winner of the award for Transforming Corporate Culture. There were two awards for Tesco, in the Most Inspirational Story and Insight categories. Other winners included easyJet, Absolut, John Lewis and Toyota Aygo.