Emily Tan
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Mars' Perfect Fit launches chatbot for tailored petcare advice

Mars' petcare brand, Perfect Fit has built a chatbot aimed at providing customised petcare advice.

Mars' Perfect Fit launches chatbot for tailored petcare advice

Available via Facebook Messenger, the chatbot will gather information from the user to create personalised tips and insights to create a "Perfect Fit Plus Programme" for pets. 

The chatbot is powered by enterprise chatbot platform Snaps and is part of Launchpad, a global programme for Mars built in partnership with MediaCom.

Launchpad is meant to help Mars trial innovative ideas and partners and bring agility to the organisation.

"The Perfect Fit Plus Programme is designed to help owners care for their pets with everything from nutrition to exercise and the chatbot makes it even easier for owners to access it. Using artificial intelligence technology, the programme creates personalised advice specific to the needs of each cat or dog – a UK first," Elen Gyulnazaryan, Perfect Fit brand manager, said.   

How it works

Pet owners find the chatbot by looking for "Perfect Fit Petfood" in Messenger. The chatbot will then gather a pet profile to create a four-week programme aimed at boosting the pet's wellbeing. 

The chabot will conduct brief follow-ups with the user after the main weekly lesson is complete, to see how the pet and pet owner have incorporated the takeaways from each session.

At any time, users may ask the chatbot a direct question regarding the health, habits or happiness of their pet. The bot will provide an answer, either within the chabot experience, or by linking to an external web page with more information.

At the end of the four weeks, users may continue to interact with the chatbot, asking relevant health and happiness-related questions throughout the life of their pet.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Future Fit: how sports marketers can win big in 2018

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago

Future Fit: how sports marketers can win big in 2018

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

Promoted

January 31, 2018

Experience marketing's marvellous medicine

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV