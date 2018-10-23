Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mars sets up multisensory hotel

Shanghai event for Dove chocolate brand encourages visitors to find their 'pleasure profile'.

Mars has created a multisensory hotel experience in Shanghai that encourages visitors to find their "pleasure profile".

Dove, known as Galaxy in the UK, has set up the well-being activation for "pleasure seekers".

The various rooms throughout the hotel including one with silk bedsheets in the Milk Chocolate Suite, where guests are encouraged to "feel the sensation of flowing through the smooth layered chocolate".

The White Chocolate room is designed to challenge perception. It has an oversized bed mounted on the wall and is filled with white chocolate bubble balls. Another room has a four-poster bed with giant strawberries dipped in white chocolate all around it.

At the end of the experience, guests can watch chocolatiers at work in the Pleasure Lounge. The activation runs until mid-November. It is being delivered by Your Studio.

