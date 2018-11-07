Gurjit Degun
Martin Freeman returns on ice for Vodafone Christmas spot

Actor delivers ice-dancing routine of his life.

Vodafone’s Christmas ad taps into the last-minute gifting emergencies people often face over the festive period.

"#ChristmasCovered", created by WPP Team Red, shows Martin Freeman at a family gathering at an ice rink when his Aunty Sue arrives unexpectedly, putting him in a panic because he hasn’t bought her a gift.

However, his girlfriend Clare – whom he fell for in last year’s Christmas ad – comes to the rescue and orders a present on her phone. Once the gift is sorted, Freeman is so happy that he takes to the ice rink and delivers the performance of his life.

The work was written by Adam Ronan and art directed by Adam Claridge at Ogilvy UK. It was directed by Gary Freedman through Independent.

The spot breaks online today and on TV tomorrow night during The X Factor on ITV. It will be supported by in-store, out-of-home, social and PR activity. Media planning and buying was handled by Wavemaker.

