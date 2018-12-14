Martin Glenn to step down as FA chief executive

Martin Glenn, chief executive of The Football Association, has resigned and will leave next summer, four years after taking the job in 2015.

Glenn, who is well-known in marcoms circles, having led marketing at companies including PepsiCo, is reported by The Times to be planning to spend time with his family before considering offers of part-time or consultancy work.

The newspaper claims that Glenn "has grown weary of the firefighting required at the governing body" and quotes former FA chairman Greg Dyke as saying that "the decision not to sell Wembley [Stadium] was too much for him".

In a statement confirming Glenn’s departure, The FA said it was "extremely grateful" to him and listed achievements including persuading the Premier League to institute a winter break, a 40% increase in The FA’s revenue and making the organisation "more progressive, effective and diverse".

Glenn said in the FA statement: "I will leave feeling proud of the success of the performance of all the England teams. I am confident that we have established, in St George’s Park, a world-class centre which will ensure that the teams will continue to build on their current successes. I hope that The FA will be able to build on this by accelerating the breakthrough of English qualified players into the first teams.

"Running The FA has been a huge honour and a privilege, but I have only been able to achieve what I have been able to thanks to everyone who works here. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my staff for their commitment and dedication to running our national game."