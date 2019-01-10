Martin Moll leaves Peugeot after less than three months

Peugeot has appointed Steven Wass as its UK marketing director after Martin Moll left the business in December.

The French carmaker confirmed that Moll left last month but declined to comment further. Moll had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Moll was European marketing director at Nissan from 2015 to 2017. Before that, he spent 14 years at Honda, the last two as European marketing director.

Wass has been commercial director at dealership group Robins & Day since July 2018. Before that, he worked at Peugeot Citroën Retail since 2016 as aftersales director.

David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: "Steven’s experience within Groupe PSA includes key roles in vehicle sales, marketing and aftersales. Steven has also worked for a number of years in dealerships with experience in varied departments, delivering record-breaking results in one of the UK’s largest dealers.

"He knows our cars, our dealers and, most importantly, our customers. Steven brings a broad commercial understanding of how our business operates and we look forward to seeing his drive and vision continue to move Peugeot forwards."