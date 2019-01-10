Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Martin Moll leaves Peugeot after less than three months

Former Nissan European marketing director joined French carmaker in October.

Peugeot: Moll and Wass
Peugeot: Moll and Wass

Peugeot has appointed Steven Wass as its UK marketing director after Martin Moll left the business in December.

The French carmaker confirmed that Moll left last month but declined to comment further. Moll had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Moll was European marketing director at Nissan from 2015 to 2017. Before that, he spent 14 years at Honda, the last two as European marketing director.

Wass has been commercial director at dealership group Robins & Day since July 2018. Before that, he worked at Peugeot Citroën Retail since 2016 as aftersales director.

David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: "Steven’s experience within Groupe PSA includes key roles in vehicle sales, marketing and aftersales. Steven has also worked for a number of years in dealerships with experience in varied departments, delivering record-breaking results in one of the UK’s largest dealers.

"He knows our cars, our dealers and, most importantly, our customers. Steven brings a broad commercial understanding of how our business operates and we look forward to seeing his drive and vision continue to move Peugeot forwards."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

OOH can be a force for social good

OOH can be a force for social good

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago