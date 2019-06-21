Sara Spary
Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital acquires Australian martech group BizTech

BizTech will merge with MediaMonks, S4's first acquisition.

Biztech: Patishman and Goodman
S4 Capital, the holding group founded by Sir Martin Sorrell following his exit from WPP, has agreed to buy BizTech, the Melbourne-based marketing technology and customer experience company.

MediaMonks, S4’s global content arm, will merge with BizTech in a deal that would strengthen MediaMonks' marketing cloud expertise and represent "an important strategic step towards delivering a faster, better and cheaper offer for clients worldwide", S4 said. 

Founded in 2008, BizTech has revenues of approximately AUD15m (£8.16m) and employs more than 90 people across Melbourne, Sydney, Toronto, Moscow and Astana (Kazakhstan).

S4 already operates in Canada, Australia and New Zealand through MightyHive, but the merger will bolster its fully integrated content and programmatic operation in Australia and Canada, the company said.

BizTech has "consistently" been awarded in Asia-Pacific for its work with Adobe Experience Cloud and the agreement will enable MediaMonks and MightyHive to expand their existing relationship with the software company.

BizTech is led by chief executive Michael Patishman, and founder and chief technical officer Tim Goodman. 

"We are delighted with the proposed deal, which will bring Michael, Tim and the entire BizTech team to the S4 Capital family," Sorrell said. "Their highly specialised Adobe expertise and close-knit client relationships make BizTech the perfect partner to accelerate our business in Australia and beyond."

Victor Knaap, chief executive of MediaMonks, added: "Bringing BizTech on board will represent many things for MediaMonks. We will be effectively marrying engineering, design and content for a new era of creativity."

