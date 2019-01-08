Mastercard drops name from logo in digital 'reinvention'

Mastercard is dropping its name from its logo as part of a "reinvention" of the brand for the digital age.

The company revealed at thre Consumer Electronics Show that it would drop the "Mastercard" name below the red and yellow interlocking circls in "select contexts", such as at digital and physical retail locations and major sponsorship properties.

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communication officer at Mastercard, said: "With more than 80% of people spontaneously recognising the Mastercard symbol without the word ‘Mastercard’, we felt ready to take this next step in our brand evolution."

The Mastercard logo has had eight iterations since its creation in 1966, with the interlocking circles launching in 1968 and the red and yellow scheme appearing in 1990.

The most recent redesigns, including the latest change, have come from design agency Pentagram, starting in 2016.

"We live in a time where, increasingly, we communicate not through words but through icons and symbols," Pentagram partner Michael Bierut said. "Mastercard’s two interlocking circles have always represented their commitment to connecting people. Now, that commitment is given greater presence by Mastercard’s status as a symbol brand."