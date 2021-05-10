Mastercard leads Brits digital celebrations with dance challenge

Brit Awards 2021 headline sponsor Mastercard has enlisted street dancer and choreographer Ashley Banjo to host a dance challenge on TikTok.

The activation is part of the Brit Awards 2021 digital-first approach aimed at building anticipation for the event.

For the "#BRITsMOVER challenge", participants need to learn a dance to Freedom! '90 by George Michael demonstrated by Banjo and post their rendition to TikTok. The best submissions featuring in its ITV TV idents on the night of the Brits.

Mastercard has also created audio connected LED facemasks that react to music tried out by Brits host Jack Whitehall and available for cardholders via Priceless.com on 20 May. From home, music lovers can watch exclusive content via Mastercard's social channels @MastercardUK and Priceless.com.

Inside the arena, on 11 May the Brits social team will be maximising output on all platforms with dedicated photography and social capture points feeding into live commentary.

A red carpet live stream presented by Yasmin Evans and AJ Odudu will be available on TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. International fans can follow the show via the Brits YouTube channel in a stream presented by Chelcee Grimes and Arielle Free. Photographer Danny Kasirye will be positioned to capture exclusive portraits with the winners after they receive their trophy.

The show will also be supported by Giphy, which will be live clipping GIFs of all the best moments for immediate use. Twitter users will also be able to come together with an exclusive Watch Party.

The audience at home is being encouraged to get dressed for the occasion with a series of "get ready with me" activations, shared through influencer channels.

Amazon Music is the digital music partner for the Brits for the second year running and is the home of the Brits playlists and podcast Brits Top Table with Mastercard. It has also teamed up with Kiss to offer prizes including music equipment and a virtual meet with musician Joel Corry. Amazon Music's social channels will have exclusive content in the run-up to the show and live commentary from the red carpet.

The Brit Awards 2021 digital campaign is led by Kate Wyn Jones, business development director at EMI Records and BPI director of digital Giuseppe De Cristofano who jointly co-chair The Brit Awards 2021 Digital Committee working with content agency Somethin' Else led by exec producer Zosia Morris and senior producer Darren Struwig.