Mastercard partners Brit Awards for a schedule of charitable shows

Brits Week will be sponsored for the first time by Mastercard, headline sponsor of The Brit Awards.

Brits Week is a series of gigs that gives fans the opportunity to see artists perform in intimate venues across London, and it will be raising money for War Child in support of children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

The one-off gigs are taking place between 1 and 20 February and are produced by AEG Presents, BPI and War Child.

Anne-Marie will kick off Brits Week 2022 at Lafayette on 1 February, Joy Crookes performs on 2 February at Omeara, and Bastille will play at EartH Theatre. Craig David's TS5 show will take place at Under The Bridge on 17 February. Closing Brits Week on the 20 February at the Troxy comes a solo performance from musician and songwriter Damon Albarn.

Mastercard cardholders received exclusive pre-sale access to tickets to all shows. A limited number of tickets will go on general sale. Tickets can also be won in a prize draw that closes on 23 January. To enter, fans can make a £5 donation to War Child at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.

Agnes Woolrich, Mastercard's vice-president, marketing and communications, UK and Ireland, said: "Our long-term partnership with the Brit Awards has always been rooted in celebrating talent and performances and connecting fans to the artists they love.

"This year we are proud to extend our involvement with this series of unique Brits Week performances, in support of the inspiring charity, War Child. The work they do improves so many children's lives and it's important to us that we use our partnership to extend their mission and message to millions of Mastercard cardholders."

Brits Week was first held in 2015 but was on hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic. Its return in 2022 shows AEG's commitment to celebrating British music.

Simon Jones, senior vice-president of international touring at AEG Presents, said: "After the disappointment of 2021 not being able to happen, it's great to have Brits Week back and to welcome Mastercard as our new headline partner for 2022. Mastercard have been very much front and centre with the Brit Awards for many years, and this was a natural expansion of their relationship with the Brits.

"We're so pleased with the incredible calibre of acts that have agreed to be part of the series for 2022. It highlights the amazing new and established talent this country has to offer, plus it gives fans the opportunity to see some incredible acts in small rooms, in the process raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for children in conflict with War Child."

The Brit Awards 2022 with Mastercard will be its 42nd show and will take place on 8 February live at The O2 Arena and broadcast on ITV.