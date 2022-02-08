Mastercard shines spotlight on Brit School students for Brit Awards work by McCann

Mastercard and McCann UK have let students from The Brit School take centre stage in the second phase sponsorship for this year’s Brit Awards, which air tonight (8 February) at 8pm.

In an idea devised by McCann’s Amy McGowan and Georgina Devonport, the students were asked to interpret Mastercard’s "sonic DNA" using the creative skills they’ve picked up from The Brit School, spanning animation to dance.

The resulting creations will appear in a series of broadcast idents on ITV, directed by Blake Claridge at Craft, as well as across out-of-home around The O2 arena during tonight's event.

With media by Carat and social implementation by Big Group, the campaign serves as the ultimate #ShoutOut to the world’s future performers and creatives.

A longer spot featuring presenter Gemma Cairney showcases all the 14- to 19-year-old students, with Cairney stating: “This is a shout-out to the next generation of Brit School talent.”

Agnes Woolrich, head of marketing and communications at Mastercard UK and Ireland, said: “Over the last two decades, Mastercard has proudly celebrated the successes of artists at the Brit Awards, and through our support for the Awards we have also championed the nation’s next generation of creative talent, too.

“So this year, we wanted to shine a light on the stars of tomorrow, and through our #ShoutOut campaign, give students at The Brit School a platform coupled with British music’s biggest night of the year. We’re proud to be connecting creative talent to priceless possibilities.”

Ciara O’Meara, creative director and managing partner at McCann UK, added: “We are beyond delighted to have been able to give this opportunity to the immense talent inside The Brit School.

“Each and every one of the students were a joy to work with. It was heartwarming to see how excited and passionate they all were about being given this challenge. As for their work, it speaks for itself – it's fantastic.”