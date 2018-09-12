Matthew Chapman
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Mastercard signs up as first global sponsor of League of Legends esport

Three-year deal is the first for the Riot Games title.

The League of Legends 2017 World Championship
The League of Legends 2017 World Championship

Mastercard has thrown its weight behind one of the largest esport titles in the world with a multi-year sponsorship of League of Legends.

The three-year deal represents the first global sponsorship for the Riot Games-owned League of Legends franchise.

Other big-name brand sponsors include Mercedes-Benz, Doritos, Acer, L’Oréal, Gillette and Adidas, but they are involved in League of Legends tournaments and teams at a regional level only.

The Mastercard agreement involves three of League of Legends’ annual global tournaments – the Mid-Season Invitational, the All-Star Event and the World Championship.

Mastercard and League of Legends have not disclosed how much the deal is worth. Huge sums are currently being poured into esports and it reportedly costs $10m (£7.6m) to buy a team franchise in the League of Legends Championship Series.

Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar said: "Esports is a phenomenon that continues to grow in popularity, with fans that can rival those at any major sporting event in their enthusiasm and energy."

The brand will act as payment services partner at League of Legends global esports events and the deal adds to Mastercard’s heavy investment in sports, including its Champions League sponsorship.

There are currently more than 860 professional players on 113 professional League of Legends esports teams competing across 14 leagues around the world.

League of Legends is the most-played PC game in the world, with more than 100 million monthly active players. As of March 2018, viewership of the regular League of Legends season averaged 90 million live hours each week.

Naz Aletaha, head of esports partnerships at Riot Games, said: "Mastercard is among the first of world-class brands to take such a big step into esports at the global level and we’re proud to have them support League of Legends esports events alongside their other premier sports and entertainment sponsorships."

As part of the agreement, Mastercard will invite fans to events to take part in experiences as part of its "Priceless" marketing activity.

The first live event will take place at the World Championship later in the autumn in South Korea.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

September 12, 2018

Making the big picture clearer