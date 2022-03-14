Matalan appoints Havas Media Group following three-way pitch

Retailer Matalan has appointed Havas Media Group as its media buying and planning agency of record, following a competitive three-way pitch.

The other agencies involved in the shoot-out were McCann – whose Manchester branch handles the brand’s advertising account – and incumbent Dentsu, who handled media through its Vizeum and iProspect agencies.

At the request for proposal stage, agencies Mediacom, MEC and PHD were understood to be involved.

Jeff Howarth, marketing director at Matalan, said Havas Media Group stood out “right from the start” of the pitch process, and added: “Its focus was less on tools and processes and more on driving meaningful outcomes."

Based on the initial brief, spend is expected to be in the region of £20m and the partnership will begin in April this year.

Havas Media Group will use its core Havas Media offering and Havas Market ecommerce offering to manage the business, which will be run from the group’s Manchester office.

These branches make up two of Havas’ three propositions, with the third being Havas Entertainment.

The mission is to build an omni-channel experience and build on Matalan’s positioning as the “Real life ready” retailer for UK families.

Stuart Lunn, managing director at Havas Media Manchester, said: “Matalan is a hugely exciting partner for Havas Media Group. Our shared view of retail transformation, and ambition to lead the sector, make us an ideal match.

“Our brands have similar values, and our people have the same passion for delivering great work.”

The win marks the latest in a series for Havas Media Group, including Dolce & Gabbana, De Beers, UKTV, with the group also securing a place on the government's communications roster.