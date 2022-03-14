Shauna Lewis
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Matalan appoints Havas Media Group following three-way pitch

Appointment to estimated £20m account sees Havas succeed incumbent Dentsu.

Matalan: creative account handled by McCann Manchester
Matalan: creative account handled by McCann Manchester

Retailer Matalan has appointed Havas Media Group as its media buying and planning agency of record, following a competitive three-way pitch.

The other agencies involved in the shoot-out were McCann – whose Manchester branch handles the brand’s advertising account – and incumbent Dentsu, who handled media through its Vizeum and iProspect agencies.

Pitch Update: Santander, Waitrose, Lastminute.com & more

At the request for proposal stage, agencies Mediacom, MEC and PHD were understood to be involved.

Jeff Howarth, marketing director at Matalan, said Havas Media Group stood out “right from the start” of the pitch process, and added: “Its focus was less on tools and processes and more on driving meaningful outcomes."

Based on the initial brief, spend is expected to be in the region of £20m and the partnership will begin in April this year.

Havas Media Group will use its core Havas Media offering and Havas Market ecommerce offering to manage the business, which will be run from the group’s Manchester office. 

These branches make up two of Havas’ three propositions, with the third being Havas Entertainment.

The mission is to build an omni-channel experience and build on Matalan’s positioning as the “Real life ready” retailer for UK families.

Stuart Lunn, managing director at Havas Media Manchester, said: “Matalan is a hugely exciting partner for Havas Media Group. Our shared view of retail transformation, and ambition to lead the sector, make us an ideal match. 

“Our brands have similar values, and our people have the same passion for delivering great work.”

The win marks the latest in a series for Havas Media Group, including Dolce & Gabbana, De Beers, UKTV, with the group also securing a place on the government's communications roster.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Havas' Stephanie Marks on the strategic imperative

Havas' Stephanie Marks on the strategic imperative

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
A marriage made in VR: how Channel 4 and Meta gamed the system

A marriage made in VR: how Channel 4 and Meta gamed the system

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
Things to inspire and inform

Things to inspire and inform

Promoted

March 11, 2022
The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

Promoted

March 09, 2022