Matalan unveils biggest rebrand to date in first work by McCann

Matalan will unveil a "bolder, more confident" brand positioning in a campaign that launches with a TV spot on ITV tomorrow (Saturday).

The fashion and homeware retailer appointed McCann Manchester to its advertising account after a review in May 2019.

McCann said the new creative direction aims to bring a "sense of style to the every day" and is Matalan's biggest rebrand in its 35-year history.

"Real life ready" kicks off with a 60-second spot showing families in a range of relatable scenarios, such as a woman working out with her friends and a couple getting ready to go on a date.

The work was created by Adam Richardson, Becci Nadin and Sarah Musker, and directed by Zak Emerson through Merman. Media buying was handled by Vizeum.

It will be supported by press, digital, cinema, social media, digital and in-store activity, running throughout 2020.

"Since our foundation 35 years ago, Matalan has been proud and passionate about offering real value and quality to all our customers. It’s what we do each and every day," Jason Hargreaves, Matalan chief executive, said.

"Our new brand positioning, ‘Real life ready’, encapsulates this commitment brilliantly. You will be seeing a bolder, more confident Matalan – one that will resonate with both existing and new customers alike."