Match to help women find a partner through 'natural male odours'

The "Eau.M.G", or Eau mon garcon, will offer six different bottled scents "created from the natural odours of male Match members".

The brand will use the results to find them a match. Women will be able to read the Match men’s profile information on the box of each perfume sample. They will also be able to take the scent away with them.

If they are interested in getting in contact with the person they can do so with a three-day free trial of Match.

The scents have been created in partnership with Parisian laboratory Caracter, which uses technology to pick up the essence of a person’s worn clothing.

The activation runs from 9 to 13 February.