Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Match to help women find a partner through 'natural male odours'

Match, the online dating service, will be helping women find a partner through their sense of smell for this Valentine's Day.

Match to help women find a partner through 'natural male odours'

The "Eau.M.G", or Eau mon garcon, will offer six different bottled scents "created from the natural odours of male Match members".

The brand will use the results to find them a match. Women will be able to read the Match men’s profile information on the box of each perfume sample. They will also be able to take the scent away with them.

If they are interested in getting in contact with the person they can do so with a three-day free trial of Match.

The scents have been created in partnership with Parisian laboratory Caracter, which uses technology to pick up the essence of a person’s worn clothing.

The activation runs from 9 to 13 February.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now