Match.com appoints Harbour to UK creative business

Harbour has won the creative pitch for dating website Match.com in the UK, replacing incumbent Marcel.

WNP and a network of six independent European agencies, all of which collaborated on the bid (including Harbour), have been entrusted with Meetic’s global European communications. Their immediate task will be to develop a global brand platform for the Meetic/Match.com brands, incorporating both advertising and digital.

Paul Hammersley, managing partner of Harbour said: “We have enjoyed supporting the WNP team in Paris on this project and very much look forward to partnering with them, the European Meetic team and Match.com in the UK.

"This is a sign that a new model of independent agencies partnering across borders, as well as across disciplines, can compete with the legacy networks and support modern international client businesses.”

Eric Delannoy, vice-president and managing partner of WNP, added: “We are very happy with this victory, which further proves the agency’s current dynamism and the relevance of its approach.

"WNP’s response included an in-depth investigation of the new behaviours and expectations of single people, associating different data sources, including social listening, which made it possible to identify differentiating levers to reaffirm the leadership of Meetic.”

Celine Boudière, chief marketing officer of Meetic Europe, said: “We have been convinced by WNP’s approach, which perfectly captured our real and authentic DNA, and put it in the context of our current challenges. Their keen understanding of the expectations of single people in Europe have made the difference.”

Marcel had been Match.com's creative agency since 2017.