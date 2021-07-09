Sara Nelson
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Match.com appoints Harbour to UK creative business

Harbour's bid was part of a European agency pitch for Meetic/Match.com, led by WNP Paris Meetic.

Harbour: will develop a global brand platform for the Meetic/Match.com brands
Harbour: will develop a global brand platform for the Meetic/Match.com brands

Harbour has won the creative pitch for dating website Match.com in the UK, replacing incumbent Marcel.

WNP and a network of six independent European agencies, all of which collaborated on the bid (including Harbour), have been entrusted with Meetic’s global European communications. Their immediate task will be to develop a global brand platform for the Meetic/Match.com brands, incorporating both advertising and digital.

Paul Hammersley, managing partner of Harbour said: “We have enjoyed supporting the WNP team in Paris on this project and very much look forward to partnering with them, the European Meetic team and Match.com in the UK.

"This is a sign that a new model of independent agencies partnering across borders, as well as across disciplines, can compete with the legacy networks and support modern international client businesses.”

Eric Delannoy, vice-president and managing partner of WNP, added: “We are very happy with this victory, which further proves the agency’s current dynamism and the relevance of its approach.

"WNP’s response included an in-depth investigation of the new behaviours and expectations of single people, associating different data sources, including social listening, which made it possible to identify differentiating levers to reaffirm the leadership of Meetic.”

Celine Boudière, chief marketing officer of Meetic Europe, said: “We have been convinced by WNP’s approach, which perfectly captured our real and authentic DNA, and put it in the context of our current challenges. Their keen understanding of the expectations of single people in Europe have made the difference.”

Marcel had been Match.com's creative agency since 2017.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

Added 25 hours ago
Georganna Simpson
Wellness on the big stage: how live music connects fans with their values

Wellness on the big stage: how live music connects fans with their values

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2021: The results

Thinkbox TV Planning Awards 2021: The results

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago
AGENCY
How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago