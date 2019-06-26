Jeremy Lee
Added 41 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Matt Edwards quits Engine after 14 years

Engine Creative and Experience Design chief leaves without a job to go to.

Edwards: joined WCRS in 2005
Edwards: joined WCRS in 2005

Matt Edwards, chief executive of Engine Creative and Experience Design, has resigned from the agency after 14 years' service.

Edwards was only handed the chief executive job in January after a restructure that saw the merger of WCRS, Partners Andrews Aldridge, Trailer Park, Synergy, Slice and NuFu into Engine. He said that he is looking to pursue new opportunities.

Joining WCRS as new-business director in 2005, Edwards was promoted to managing director of Engine in 2008 before taking up the role of chief executive of WCRS in 2011. He was part of the management team responsible for the restructure of the business to a "one Engine" model.

Edwards said: "After 14 years with Engine, eight of them as CEO, I want to explore some projects that have been impossible to investigate while running a top 10 creative agency.

"Having planned and executed the Engine restructure and installed a talented new management team, this is the perfect time to do that. We’ve had a great first half of 2019 and I know the team will only build on that going forward."

Paul Caine, Engine’s global executive chairman, added: "Matt has delivered so much for Engine and it was a pleasure to work with him on the UK restructure. His clarity of thought and ability to drive a vision through to conclusion are hugely valued by clients and staff alike. Matt has enjoyed a stellar career with Engine and we wish him well with his future projects."

Edwards’ departure follows that of Engine chief growth officer Simon Peck last month.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #57 Alice Burton

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #57 Alice Burton

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
How can tech and data deliver a better future for retail?

How can tech and data deliver a better future for retail?

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
How to connect data and transform marketing results

How to connect data and transform marketing results

Promoted

June 25, 2019
The EU: finding new ways to defend brand purpose

The EU: finding new ways to defend brand purpose

Promoted

June 25, 2019