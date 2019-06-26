Matt Edwards quits Engine after 14 years

Matt Edwards, chief executive of Engine Creative and Experience Design, has resigned from the agency after 14 years' service.

Edwards was only handed the chief executive job in January after a restructure that saw the merger of WCRS, Partners Andrews Aldridge, Trailer Park, Synergy, Slice and NuFu into Engine. He said that he is looking to pursue new opportunities.

Joining WCRS as new-business director in 2005, Edwards was promoted to managing director of Engine in 2008 before taking up the role of chief executive of WCRS in 2011. He was part of the management team responsible for the restructure of the business to a "one Engine" model.

Edwards said: "After 14 years with Engine, eight of them as CEO, I want to explore some projects that have been impossible to investigate while running a top 10 creative agency.

"Having planned and executed the Engine restructure and installed a talented new management team, this is the perfect time to do that. We’ve had a great first half of 2019 and I know the team will only build on that going forward."

Paul Caine, Engine’s global executive chairman, added: "Matt has delivered so much for Engine and it was a pleasure to work with him on the UK restructure. His clarity of thought and ability to drive a vision through to conclusion are hugely valued by clients and staff alike. Matt has enjoyed a stellar career with Engine and we wish him well with his future projects."

Edwards’ departure follows that of Engine chief growth officer Simon Peck last month.