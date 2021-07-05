Sara Nelson
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Matt Lambert joins Miroma as group head of new business

He has been head of business development at TMW for the past three years.

Matt Lambert: will report to Marc Nohr
Matt Lambert: will report to Marc Nohr

Former TMW new business chief Matt Lambert has joined Miroma Group as its first group head of new business. 

At Miroma, Lambert will report to group chief executive of agencies Marc Nohr and will be focused principally on its European operations. 

He will collaborate closely with founders and agency leaders within the group, including at content studio Contented, creative agency Fold7, fashion consultancy Raven and digital development studio Miroma Project Factory, as well as tapping into the ventures, sports, entertainment and tech expertise of Miroma Ventures and Miroma SET.

“We’re building a global group with a challenger mindset, uniquely placed to unlock value and drive growth for clients,” Nohr said. “Matt gets what we’re doing. He has the smarts and hunger to communicate our difference and drive this critical area of the business.”

Lambert said: “For all the talk of doing things differently in this industry, Miroma is just brilliantly getting on with it; challenging the status quo. Clients want outcomes, and the collective at Miroma are innovating, moving faster and operating with a greater level of care and commercial nous than most to deliver them. I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented and ambitious team.”

Starting out at Engine, Lambert cut his teeth in business development at MRM//McCann, chalking up notable wins, including Amazon, Intel and Direct Line Group’s consolidated account.

Rising to the level of new business director in just two years, while at Lida he was instrumental in the agency winning Campaign's Customer Engagement Agency of the Year in both 2013 and 2014, pulling in more than £8m of new business.

As head of business development at TMW for the past three years, Lambert helped win flagship accounts, including Absolut, Department for International Trade, Marks & Spencer, Freesat, Sony and Manchester United FC.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

An inside look into the digital marketing team at Sage

An inside look into the digital marketing team at Sage

Promoted

Added 50 minutes ago
The rise of VoD: How to complement linear campaigns to build incremental reach

The rise of VoD: How to complement linear campaigns to build incremental reach

Promoted

July 02, 2021
How the pandemic paved the way for a Green Revolution

How the pandemic paved the way for a Green Revolution

Promoted

June 30, 2021
A step by step guide to Programmatic CTV

A step by step guide to Programmatic CTV

Promoted

June 30, 2021