Matt Lucas to replace Sandi Toksvig on Bake Off

Actor and comedian Matt Lucas has been announced as Sandi Toksvig's replacement as the co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

Best known for his roles in Little Britain, Paddington and Bridesmaids, the TV personality will host the show alongside Noel Fielding. Season 11 is set to begin filming in the spring.

On your marks, get set… say hello to the newest member of the Bake Off team – @RealMattLucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MN6lDox94t — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 11, 2020

Lucas’ arrival to the GBBO tent was announced via a Twitter video of the actor practising his presenting skills with Fielding, alongside the caption: "On your marks, get set… say hello to the newest member of the Bake Off team."

"I’m chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television," Lucas said.

"I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul, and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

GBBO made its debut in 2010, with comedians Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins taking the helm as hosts. However, following the show’s controversial move to Channel 4 in 2017, the pair were replaced by Fielding and Toksvig.

In August 2019, GBBO boasted its biggest audience share for an opening episode since moving to Channel 4, gaining a peak audience of 6.6 million, with idents from sponsor Amazon.

Richard McKerrow, chief executive and executive producer at Love Productions, which makes GBBO, said: "It's extremely exciting to have Matt joining the Bake Off family – he's a phenomenal talent with a huge heart and we can't wait to enjoy the mischief and mayhem he and Noel will inevitably create in the tent. Our new batch of bakers will be in very safe hands."

Toksvig will still appear in the show’s five charity episodes for Stand Up To Cancer that kicked off last night (Tuesday).